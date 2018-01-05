In this article







































17 Va Va Voom mascara

17 Va Va Voom mascara Tested by Mary Lee, 28, Chard, artist



>positives

The price of this



>negatives

Doesn't offer much volumising action but feels heavy on your lashes. The brush is so massive that it's incredibly easy to accidentally smudge the



Our rating



For £4 it's a bargain. A good all-round



17 Va Va Voom

£4 -

Tested by Mary Lee, 28, Chard, artistThe price of this mascara made me think it would be rubbish but it's actually pretty decent. First coat is a bit nothing-y but the texture is nice and thick and after two coats you get really nice coverage. Three coats and you've got lovely long black lashes.Doesn't offer much volumising action but feels heavy on your lashes. The brush is so massive that it's incredibly easy to accidentally smudge the mascara onto your upper lids if you're not really careful.For £4 it's a bargain. A good all-round mascara but not really volumising.17 Va Va Voom mascara £4 - Boots