|
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
|
|
In this article
17 Va Va Voom mascara
17 Va Va Voom mascaraTested by Mary Lee, 28, Chard, artist
>positives
The price of this mascara made me think it would be rubbish but it's actually pretty decent. First coat is a bit nothing-y but the texture is nice and thick and after two coats you get really nice coverage. Three coats and you've got lovely long black lashes.
>negatives
Doesn't offer much volumising action but feels heavy on your lashes. The brush is so massive that it's incredibly easy to accidentally smudge the mascara onto your upper lids if you're not really careful.
Our rating
For £4 it's a bargain. A good all-round mascara but not really volumising.
17 Va Va Voom mascara
£4 - Boots
|
|
Anna-Belle Woollcott
15/05/2012
|
Article Plan Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested ▼
|