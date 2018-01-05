>
>
>
Eye Makeup
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
  
17 Va Va Voom mascara
In this article

17 Va Va Voom mascara


17 Va Va Voom mascara

Tested by Mary Lee, 28, Chard, artist

>positives
The price of this mascara made me think it would be rubbish but it's actually pretty decent. First coat is a bit nothing-y but the texture is nice and thick and after two coats you get really nice coverage. Three coats and you've got lovely long black lashes.

>negatives
Doesn't offer much volumising action but feels heavy on your lashes. The brush is so massive that it's incredibly easy to accidentally smudge the mascara onto your upper lids if you're not really careful.

Our rating
- 17 Va Va Voom mascara

For £4 it's a bargain. A good all-round mascara but not really volumising.

17 Va Va Voom mascara
£4 - Boots

15/05/2012
Tags Eye Makeup
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         