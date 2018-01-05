|
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
|
|
In this article
GOSH Serious Volume mascara
GOSH Serious Volume mascaraTested by Shani, 33, Croydon, shop assistant
>positives
This is amazing! Just put on two coats and it gave me full, black lashes that looked like they'd been stuck on! No spidery lashes or heavy feeling either. Brilliant.
>negatives
Came off fairly willingly but there were traces under my eys in the morning despite careful make-up removal and a face wash.
Our rating
Absolutely spot on for volumised lashes.
GOSH Serious Volume mascara
RRP: £7.49
Available from Superdrug
|
|
Anna-Belle Woollcott
15/05/2012
|
Article Plan Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested ▼
|