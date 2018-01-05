>
>
>
Eye Makeup
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
  
GOSH Serious Volume mascara
In this article

GOSH Serious Volume mascara


GOSH Serious Volume mascara

Tested by Shani, 33, Croydon, shop assistant

>positives
This is amazing! Just put on two coats and it gave me full, black lashes that looked like they'd been stuck on! No spidery lashes or heavy feeling either. Brilliant.

>negatives
Came off fairly willingly but there were traces under my eys in the morning despite careful make-up removal and a face wash.

Our rating
- GOSH Serious Volume mascara

Absolutely spot on for volumised lashes.

GOSH Serious Volume mascara
RRP: £7.49
Available from Superdrug

15/05/2012
Tags Eye Makeup
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNaturally beautiful celebrities
SudokuThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         