In this article







































GOSH Serious Volume mascara

GOSH Serious Volume mascara Tested by Shani, 33, Croydon, shop assistant



>positives

This is amazing! Just put on two coats and it gave me full, black lashes that looked like they'd been stuck on! No spidery lashes or heavy feeling either. Brilliant.



>negatives

Came off fairly willingly but there were traces under my eys in the morning despite careful



Our rating



Absolutely spot on for volumised lashes.



GOSH Serious Volume

RRP: £7.49

Available from





Tested by Shani, 33, Croydon, shop assistantThis is amazing! Just put on two coats and it gave me full, black lashes that looked like they'd been stuck on! No spidery lashes or heavy feeling either. Brilliant.Came off fairly willingly but there were traces under my eys in the morning despite careful make-up removal and a face wash.Absolutely spot on for volumised lashes.GOSH Serious Volume mascara RRP: £7.49Available from Superdrug