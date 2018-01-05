>
Eye Makeup
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
  
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lash Extending Treatment Mascara
Tested by Bettina, 32, Croydon, legal secretary


Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lash Extending Treatment Mascara

Tested by Bettina, 32, Croydon, legal secretary

>positives
This mascara gives your eyelashes a gentle curl and some pretty impressive length after the first couple of coats. It actually makes your lashes look healthier and conditioned. You get a very natural look and it feels great.

The brush is easy to use too.

>negatives
It's not particularly volumising.

Our rating
Our rating

A great 5-star mascara for everyday use but not volumising.

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lash Extending Treatment mascara
£21 - Look Fantastic

15/05/2012
05/01/2018
