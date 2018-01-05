In this article







































Tested by Bettina, 32, Croydon,This mascara gives your eyelashes a gentle curl and some pretty impressive length after the first couple of coats. It actually makes your lashes look healthier and conditioned. You get a very natural look and it feels great.The brush is easy to use too.It's not particularly volumising.A great 5-star mascara for everyday use but not volumising.Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lash Extending Treatment mascara £21 - Look Fantastic