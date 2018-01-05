|
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
|
|
In this article
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lash Extending Treatment Mascara
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lash Extending Treatment MascaraTested by Bettina, 32, Croydon, legal secretary
>positives
This mascara gives your eyelashes a gentle curl and some pretty impressive length after the first couple of coats. It actually makes your lashes look healthier and conditioned. You get a very natural look and it feels great.
The brush is easy to use too.
>negatives
It's not particularly volumising.
Our rating
A great 5-star mascara for everyday use but not volumising.
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lash Extending Treatment mascara
£21 - Look Fantastic
|
|
Anna-Belle Woollcott
15/05/2012
|
Article Plan Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested ▼
|