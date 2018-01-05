>
>
>
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
  
Bare Minerals Flawless Definition Volumizing Mascara
Bare Minerals Flawless Definition Volumizing Mascara


Bare Minerals Flawless Definition Volumizing Mascara

Tested by Ursula, journalist, London

>Positives

Someone turn down the volume! This mascara really does make your lashes loud and proud. After a few coatings my peepers were looking wide eyed and defined with high voltage phat flutterers (yes that fat with a ph). Easy to apply and stays put too.

> Negatives

The brush has 'too many bristles to count' and does make building up your look very easy, that said the corner lashes were harder to get to. My tip would be to make sure you wipe off the excess to avoid smudging around the corners.

Our rating:
- Bare Minerals Flawless Definition Volumizing Mascara

Gives a good strong colour and lifts lashes giving them curl and bulk.

Bare Minerals Flawless Definition Volumizing mascara
RRP: £16.00
Available from Bare Minerals

15/05/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
