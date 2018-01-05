In this article







































Tested by Ursula, journalist, LondonSomeone turn down the volume! This mascara really does make your lashes loud and proud. After a few coatings my peepers were looking wide eyed and defined with high voltage phat flutterers (yes that fat with a ph). Easy to apply and stays put too.The brush has 'too many bristles to count' and does make building up your look very easy, that said the corner lashes were harder to get to. My tip would be to make sure you wipe off the excess to avoid smudging around the corners.Gives a good strong colour and lifts lashes giving them curl and bulk.Bare Minerals Flawless Definition Volumizing mascara RRP: £16.00Available from Bare Minerals