|
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
|
|
In this article
Benefit They're Real mascara
Benefit They're Real mascaraTested by Ursula, 26, Journalist, London
>Positives
Are those your REAL lashes? Everyone was asking me. When I wore this mascara my lashes really did transform - they looked longer and stronger and well separated. The brush allows you to treat every last lash as an individual - and the personal approach really works. Very impressed.
>Negatives
This has made it onto my personal top five mascara's list - which is some achievement. The only downside is perhaps that your lashes do feel a bit solid post application - but it's all worth it for those gasps of surprise, "You mean they're real?" Yes! All mine! Thanks Benefit.
Our rating
Delivers on it's promise and is a pleasure to use. Definitely worth the extra spend.
Benefit They're Real mascara
RRP: £18.50
Available from Benefit
|
|
Anna-Belle Woollcott
15/05/2012
|
Article Plan Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested ▼
|