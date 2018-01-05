- Benefit They're Real mascara

>
Eye Makeup
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
  
Tested by Ursula, 26, Journalist, London

Are those your REAL lashes? Everyone was asking me. When I wore this mascara my lashes really did transform - they looked longer and stronger and well separated. The brush allows you to treat every last lash as an individual - and the personal approach really works. Very impressed.

This has made it onto my personal top five mascara's list - which is some achievement. The only downside is perhaps that your lashes do feel a bit solid post application - but it's all worth it for those gasps of surprise, "You mean they're real?" Yes! All mine! Thanks Benefit.

Delivers on it's promise and is a pleasure to use. Definitely worth the extra spend.

RRP: £18.50
Available from Benefit



15/05/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
