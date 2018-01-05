In this article







































Benefit They're Real mascara

Benefit They're Real mascara Tested by Ursula, 26, Journalist, London



>Positives

>Negatives

Our rating



Benefit They're Real

RRP: £18.50

Available from



Tested by Ursula, 26, Journalist, LondonAre those your REAL lashes? Everyone was asking me. When I wore this mascara my lashes really did transform - they looked longer and stronger and well separated. The brush allows you to treat every last lash as an individual - and the personal approach really works. Very impressed.This has made it onto my personal top five mascara 's list - which is some achievement. The only downside is perhaps that your lashes do feel a bit solid post application - but it's all worth it for those gasps of surprise, "You mean they're real?" Yes! All mine! Thanks Benefit.Delivers on it's promise and is a pleasure to use. Definitely worth the extra spend.Benefit They're Real mascara RRP: £18.50Available from Benefit