>
>
>
Eye Makeup
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
  
Lord & Berry Wardrobe Alchimia Mascara
In this article

Lord & Berry Wardrobe Alchimia Mascara


Lord & Berry Wardrobe Alchimia Mascara 

Tested by Ursula, journalist, London
Positives
This fine toothed brush is gentle on your lashes and really helps to lengthen their look. While it doesn't give them a high drama finish it's very soft to the touch and gives a cute curl.
Negatives 
It can take a good few coats to get going but it does build up nicely. If you're looking for TOWIE-esque volume then this isn't the mascara for you - but for day time friendly lashes this works a treat.
Our rating
- Lord & Berry Wardrobe Alchimia Mascara
Good for gentle volume - perfect if you're less of a look-at-me exhibitionist.
Lord & Berry Wardrobe Alchimia mascara
RRP: £13.00
Available from Beauty Bay

15/05/2012
Tags Eye Makeup
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         