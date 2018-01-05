|
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
Lord & Berry Wardrobe Alchimia Mascara
Tested by Ursula, journalist, London
Positives
This fine toothed brush is gentle on your lashes and really helps to lengthen their look. While it doesn't give them a high drama finish it's very soft to the touch and gives a cute curl.
Negatives
It can take a good few coats to get going but it does build up nicely. If you're looking for TOWIE-esque volume then this isn't the mascara for you - but for day time friendly lashes this works a treat.
Our rating
Good for gentle volume - perfect if you're less of a look-at-me exhibitionist.
RRP: £13.00
Available from Beauty Bay
Anna-Belle Woollcott
15/05/2012
