In this article







































Lord & Berry Wardrobe Alchimia Mascara

Lord & Berry Wardrobe Alchimia Mascara Tested by Ursula , journalist, London Positives This fine toothed brush is gentle on your lashes and really helps to lengthen their look. While it doesn't give them a high drama finish it's very soft to the touch and gives a cute curl. Negatives It can take a good few coats to get going but it does build up nicely. If you're looking for TOWIE-esque volume then this isn't the mascara for you - but for day time friendly lashes this works a treat. Our rating Good for gentle volume - perfect if you're less of a look-at-me exhibitionist. Lord & Berry Wardrobe Alchimia mascara RRP: £13.00 Available from Beauty Bay

