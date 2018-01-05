>
Eye Makeup
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
  
No7 Extravagant Volume Mascara
Tested by Lauren, 27,  advertising sales manager, London
Positives
It goes only really easily and only took 2 coats before I was happy with it. It makes your lashes feels longer and easy to apply to full length of your lashes

Other plus point is that it washes off easily, no rubbing your eyes and losing lots of lashes!
Negatives 
The brush is plastic which means once the mascara is on you can’t move it about.

There’s a definitely feel of ‘spider eyes’ about it - thick but quite crispy looking
Our rating
- No7 Extravagant Volume Mascara
a really nice, thick mascara but definitely no sign of extravagant volume.
No7 Extravagant Volume mascara
RRP: £12.50
Available from Boots

15/05/2012
Eye Makeup
