In this article







































No7 Extravagant Volume Mascara

No7 Extravagant Volume Mascara Tested by Lauren , 27, advertising sales manager, London Positives It goes only really easily and only took 2 coats before I was happy with it. It makes your lashes feels longer and easy to apply to full length of your lashes



Other plus point is that it washes off easily, no rubbing your eyes and losing lots of lashes! Negatives



There’s a definitely feel of ‘spider eyes’ about it - thick but quite crispy looking

The brush is plastic which means once the mascara is on you can’t move it about.There’s a definitely feel of ‘spider eyes’ about it - thick but quite crispy looking Our rating a really nice, thick mascara but definitely no sign of extravagant volume. No7 Extravagant Volume mascara RRP: £12.50 Available from Boots

