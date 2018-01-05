>
>
>
Eye Makeup
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
  
17 Falsifeye Effect
In this article

17 Falsifeye Effect


17 Falsifeye Effect

Tested by Beth Oddy, 22, Sales Intern

positives
The pack states that the mascara gives you a false eye lash look. I wouldn’t say this is the case however it does coat the lashes well from the first brush.

It does volumise and lengthen lashes to an extent, but not as much as other mascara’s I’ve used.

It is very dark which I like, and the brush is long so it coats all my eyelashes in one go. It is also long-lasting and doesn’t flake off throughout the day.

negatives
I had to put on two or three coats to get my desired volume and length. The brush is quite an odd shape so you have to get it at the right angle before you start applying.


Our rating
- 17 Falsifeye Effect

It is a really good mascara, nice colour, and I would definitely use it in the future. Plus it's only £4!

17 Falsifeye Effect
£4 Available from Boots

15/05/2012
Tags Eye Makeup
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         