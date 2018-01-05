In this article







































17 Falsifeye Effect

Tested by Beth Oddy, 22, Sales Intern



positives

The pack states that the



It does volumise and lengthen lashes to an extent, but not as much as other mascara's I've used.



It is very dark which I like, and the brush is long so it coats all my eyelashes in one go. It is also long-lasting and doesn’t flake off throughout the day.



negatives

Our rating



It is a really good



17 Falsifeye Effect

£4 Available from Boots





It is a really good mascara , nice colour, and I would definitely use it in the future. Plus it's only £4!17 Falsifeye Effect£4 Available from Boots