Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
17 Falsifeye Effect
17 Falsifeye EffectTested by Beth Oddy, 22, Sales Intern
positives
The pack states that the mascara gives you a false eye lash look. I wouldn’t say this is the case however it does coat the lashes well from the first brush.
It does volumise and lengthen lashes to an extent, but not as much as other mascara’s I’ve used.
It is very dark which I like, and the brush is long so it coats all my eyelashes in one go. It is also long-lasting and doesn’t flake off throughout the day.
negatives
I had to put on two or three coats to get my desired volume and length. The brush is quite an odd shape so you have to get it at the right angle before you start applying.
Our rating
It is a really good mascara, nice colour, and I would definitely use it in the future. Plus it's only £4!
£4 Available from Boots
Anna-Belle Woollcott
15/05/2012
