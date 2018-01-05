|
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
Clinique Lash Power Mascara
Clinique Lash Power MascaraTested by Maria, 22 Staff Writer from Isle of Wight
Positives
I fell a little bit in love with this mascara. Initially I didn't think it would be much good as the brush was tiny in comparison to other volume enhancing brushes on the market but after a few coats I was pleasantly surprised. My lashes were noticeably more volumised and totally flutter-worthy and amazingly my lashes didn't droop or flake all day!
Negatives
The only downside is it's an absolute nightmare to get off, even my tried and tested make-up remover had a hard time getting rid of it and that is saying something.
Rating
Really good mascara but still isn't the holy grail of volume.
Clinique Lash Power mascara
RRP: £15
Available from Boots
Anna-Belle Woollcott
15/05/2012
|