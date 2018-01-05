In this article







































Tested by Maria, 22 Staff Writer from Isle of WightI fell a little bit in love with this mascara . Initially I didn't think it would be much good as the brush was tiny in comparison to other volume enhancing brushes on the market but after a few coats I was pleasantly surprised. My lashes were noticeably more volumised and totally flutter-worthy and amazingly my lashes didn't droop or flake all day!The only downside is it's an absolute nightmare to get off, even my tried and tested make-up remover had a hard time getting rid of it and that is saying something.Really good mascara but still isn't the holy grail of volume. Clinique Lash Power mascara RRP: £15Available from Boots