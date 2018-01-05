|
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
17 Peep Show Mascara
17 Peep Show MascaraTested by Maria 22, Staff Writer from Isle of Wight
Positive:
This mascara is a bit of a sit on the fence situation, it's not great but it's not bad either. The packaging is cute and it's good enough mascara in terms of making your lashes a bit longer and lovelier but I didn't notice a dramatic effect.
Negative:
It takes a fair few coats and careful application to make it look like there's anything on your lashes and even then it was still quite weak.
Rating:
Nothing to really write home about but good for day wear.
17 Peep Show mascara
RRP: £4.00
Available from Boots
Anna-Belle Woollcott
15/05/2012
