Tested by Maria 22, Staff Writer from Isle of WightThis mascara is a bit of a sit on the fence situation, it's not great but it's not bad either. The packaging is cute and it's good enough mascara in terms of making your lashes a bit longer and lovelier but I didn't notice a dramatic effect.It takes a fair few coats and careful application to make it look like there's anything on your lashes and even then it was still quite weak.Nothing to really write home about but good for day wear.17 Peep Show mascara RRP: £4.00Available from Boots