Eye Makeup
Best Volumising Mascara - tried and tested
17 Peep Show Mascara
Tested by Maria 22, Staff Writer from Isle of Wight

Positive:
This mascara is a bit of a sit on the fence situation, it's not great but it's not bad either. The packaging is cute and it's good enough mascara in terms of making your lashes a bit longer and lovelier but I didn't notice a dramatic effect.

Negative:
It takes a fair few coats and careful application to make it look like there's anything on your lashes and even then it was still quite weak.

Rating:
Nothing to really write home about but good for day wear.

RRP: £4.00
Available from Boots

15/05/2012
