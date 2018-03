In this article



















Maybelline The Falsies mascara - Maybelline volumising mascara

If you have some time between the ceremony and the reception, add a coat of mascara for deeper, more mysterious eyes.



The new Maybelline mascara provides a false lash effect without the inconvenience of having to apply false lashes!



Maybelline The Falsies mascara, £7.99

www.maybelline.co.uk