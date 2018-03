Sisley Phyto-Poudre Compacte - Sisley compact powderr

For successful bridal make-up, the golden rule is to have a radiant and flawless complexion, which remains natural.



The new compact powder from Sisley doesn't dry out skin, it evens it out with a transparent effect and can be used if you need a touch-up later in the day. Pop it in your groom's pocket.



Sisley Phyto-Poudre Compacte, around £50

Available from March 2010

