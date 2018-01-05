Subtle party glamour make up

Each season make up giants vie to create the perfect look. This Christmas, NARS have won our hearts with their beautiful, doll-like yet subtle party make-up. Sophisticated, girlie and glamorous - we adore it.



NARS Holiday 2009 Collection was photographed by NARS Cosmetics Founder and Creative Director, François Nars who also cast the gorgeous Canadian-born model Heather Marks (pictured) for the campaign.



'I chose her for her doll-like appearance, but also for her ability to conjure an air of knowledge, of confidence, and a sort of sublime sexiness.' Said François Nars. 'A great model needs to embody a really broad and complex range of emotions.”



For the NARS Holiday 2009 Collection, makeup artist Diane Kendal has designed a look that was sultry and sophisticated.



We'll show you what she used and tell you how to get the look...



