Countour with blusher and bronzer



Blush & bronze Diane contoured Heather's cheeks by layering NARS Cap Vert Multiple Bronzer under

NARS Deep Throat Blush. Diane contoured Heather's cheeks by layering NARS Cap Vert Multiple Bronzer underNARS Deep Throat Blush. Finally, she highlighted the cheekbones, under eyebrow, and top of lip with NARS Copacabana Multiple.











We say:



Use a big brush to apply blush, dust it off before applying to avoid adding too much colour.



You could also use...