Contrast and liner On the inner eye, Diane applied NARS Taiga Duo



NARS Brumes Duo











On the inner eye, Diane applied NARS Taiga Duo Eyeshadow (lighter side) and blended outward.NARS Brumes Duo Eyeshadow was used to define the lower lash line. NARS Nuits Blanches Eyeliner Stylo was used to line the top and bottom lash lines.NARS Eyeliner stylo's are wonderful for precision lining. The one stroke, water-proof formula gives great results that won't flake off halfway through the night.