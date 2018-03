Curl lashes and coat with mascara



Groomed lashes & brows She curled lashes with NARS

Larger Than Life Lengthening



The brows were drawn using NARS Ipanema Eyebrow Pencil.













We say:



Curling eyelashes is a step that should never be skipped. Crimp your lashes starting as close to the base as you can get then work your way up the lashes, in small steps, for the best curl.



You could also use...





She curled lashes with NARS Eyelash Curler and applied two coats of NARSLarger Than Life Lengthening Mascara The brows were drawn using NARS Ipanema Eyebrow Pencil.Curling eyelashes is a step that should never be skipped. Crimp your lashes starting as close to the base as you can get then work your way up the lashes, in small steps, for the best curl.