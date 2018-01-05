Contouring make-up: Tips on contouring make-up

Contouring make-up
Make-up contouring
Structured, defined and high-definition ready make-up isn't just for the pros and supermodels. We've spoken to top make-up artists to find out how to achieve flawless make-up at home through make-up contouring...
Edel Finn Laura Mercier make-up artist at Urban Retreat says: “Facial make-up contouring and highlighting the skin is very important in recreating a beautiful make-up look."
"Contouring particularly is one of the least used make-up artistry skills actually used by people as they simply don't know how to do it, or are afraid of looking overdone in a theatrical way.
"make-up
contouring can simply be done the natural way by using brown shades of powder, particularly bronzing powder which can be very effective."
The trick with contouring is to look naturally defined.