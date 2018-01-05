Contouring make-up: Tips on contouring make-up

In this article









Contouring make-up



Make-up contouring Structured, defined and high-definition ready make-up isn't just for the pros and supermodels. We've spoken to top make-up artists to find out how to achieve flawless make-up at home through make-up contouring...



Edel Finn Laura Mercier make-up artist at Urban Retreat says: “Facial make-up contouring and highlighting the skin is very important in recreating a beautiful make-up look."



"Contouring particularly is one of the least used make-up artistry skills actually used by people as they simply don't know how to do it, or are afraid of looking overdone in a theatrical way.



make-up contouring can simply be done the natural way by using brown shades of powder, particularly bronzing powder which can be very effective."The trick with contouring is to look naturally defined.

