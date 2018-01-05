>
>
Contouring make-up: Tips on contouring make-up
  
Contouring make-up: Tips on contouring make-up
In this article

Contouring make-up: Tips on contouring make-up


Bronzing

Bronzer is essential for contouring as it adds depth and shimmer.

Make-up artist Emily Rose says: "Blend bronzer beneath your cheekbones from your ear towards the corner of your lips and blend the line until the edges completely disappear. The darkest part of this shading should be at your ear."

Make-up pro Edel Finn says: "Look for lighter bronzers to contour if you are fairer skinned. Laura Mercier's Dune Bronze is very good for this.

"Also invest in a good shape brush; Laura Mercier's Angled Cheek colour brush is a great buy. Never use blush shades of pink or plum to contour as they will ruin the wanted effect."

For three dimensional contours try mixing shades for depth of colour, or layer and contour from dark to light. We love RMK's vibrant colour trios.

Left:

Laura Mercier Dune Bronzer
RRP: £26.00
Available from Liberty's

Laura Mercier Angled Cheek Brush
RRP: £37.00
Available from John Lewis

RMK Mix Colors for Cheeks Trio
RRP: £26.00
Available from BeautyBay



09/09/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Hot celebrity men in uniformOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         