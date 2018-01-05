In this article









Contouring make-up: Tips on contouring make-up

Bronzing Bronzer is essential for contouring as it adds depth and shimmer.



Make-up artist Emily Rose says: "Blend bronzer beneath your cheekbones from your ear towards the corner of your lips and blend the line until the edges completely disappear. The darkest part of this shading should be at your ear."



Make-up pro Edel Finn says: "Look for lighter bronzers to contour if you are fairer skinned. Laura Mercier's Dune Bronze is very good for this.



"Also invest in a good shape brush; Laura Mercier's Angled Cheek colour brush is a great buy. Never use blush shades of pink or plum to contour as they will ruin the wanted effect."



For three dimensional contours try mixing shades for depth of colour, or layer and contour from dark to light. We love RMK's vibrant colour trios.



Left:



Laura Mercier Dune Bronzer

RRP: £26.00

Available from Liberty's



Laura Mercier Angled Cheek Brush

RRP: £37.00

Available from John Lewis



RMK Mix Colors for Cheeks Trio

RRP: £26.00

Available from BeautyBay

