Contouring make-up: Tips on contouring make-up

Highlighting One of the best ways to add structure to your face is to use highlighting to maximum effect.







"Before you apply your foundation, apply a cream highlighter along the tops of your cheeks bones towards your temples, in the centre of your forehead down the centre of your nose and slightly over your chin to highlight your features and to give your skin a dewy, healthy glow."



Benefit High Brow

RRP: £18.50

Available from Boots



NARS Illuminator

RRP: £21.50

Available from NARS Cosmetics



Bobbi Brown Highlighter Pen

RRP: £25.00

Available from Bobbi Brown





