Contouring make-up: Tips on contouring make-up
Contouring essentialsEmily Rose says: "Contouring is possibly the most tricky to learn but once you know how, there is much fun to be had with the techniques."
And it's true, once you've got the hang of bronzing (and that means beautifully blending), you can add definition to your features while appearing natural - everyone will want to know your secrets!
These beauty buys are essential for beauty addicts who are dedicated to the art of make-up perfection.
Paul and Joe 002 Goddess Bronzer
RRP: £21.00
Available from Asos
Benefit High Brow
RRP: £9.99
Available from Amazon
Accessorize Eyeshadow in Champagne
RRP: £4.00
Available from Superdrug
Ursula Dewey
09/09/2011
