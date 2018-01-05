In this article









Contouring make-up: Tips on contouring make-up

Contouring essentials Emily Rose says: "Contouring is possibly the most tricky to learn but once you know how, there is much fun to be had with the techniques."



And it's true, once you've got the hang of bronzing (and that means beautifully blending), you can add definition to your features while appearing natural - everyone will want to know your secrets!



These



Left:



Paul and Joe 002 Goddess Bronzer

RRP: £21.00

Available from Asos



Benefit High Brow

RRP: £9.99

Available from Amazon



Accessorize Eyeshadow in Champagne

RRP: £4.00

Available from Superdrug



