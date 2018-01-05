- Dove's Evolution video: No wonder our perception of beauty is distorted





Dove’s Evolution film shows us why we shouldn’t compare ourselves to celebrities and stick-thin models. The short film follows a young woman's journey from normal to billboard model with the help of make-up artists, stylists, hair dressers, photographers, designers and of course, Adobe Photoshop. This is the nature of the internet – video virals released sometime ago can suddenly make reappearance and get everyone talking all over again. The ‘Evolution’ film, in support of Dove’s Self-Esteem Fund, has cropped up on the social networks again - so what better time to remind ourselves why we should be happy with what we’ve got. It may not be new, but Dove’s Self-Esteem Fund is just as relevant today. And besides, we think it’s important to give self-esteem a mention every now and again. We’re not demanding you ditch the straighteners and down the lip-gloss though. You don’t need to go au natural 100% of the time just to prove you have self-esteem. It’s about holding your head high and loving your self. And if you want to layer on the slap, slip on some sexy undies and dance in front of your bedroom mirror then good on you – as long as you know you look beautiful with or without all that, you’re on the right track. When this video was first released Dove’s Beyond Stereotypes survey had found that 90% of women aged 15-64 wanted to change at least one aspect of their physical appearance (with body weight ranking the highest). As far as we’re concerned, what can’t be improved with healthy eating and some exercise can probably be helped with a little mascara and a big genuine smile. That’s a good look on anyone. To find out more about Dove’s Self-Esteem Fund and watch the film in full check out www.campaignforrealbeauty.co.uk







