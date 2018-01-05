>
>
Free make up samples: Make up for free

Free make up samples

 

Magazine make-up samples

Subscribe to magazines for more free beauty products © iStockphoto - Free make up samples
Subscribe to magazines for more free beauty products © iStockphoto
There’s a great many reasons to buy magazines and one added bonus is the free samples they often give away.

From sachets of shampoo to the latest fragrances, buying a magazine can keep you in touch with the latest products without the price tag.

So next time you’re flicking through the pages of your favourite weekly, or searching the newsagents’ shelves, keep an eye out for those free samples. If you have a few favourite titles then subscribing to them on a monthly basis can also lead to free skincare and make-up samples.

As an incentive to become a magazine subscriber most magazine titles give a free gift away - and usually it's good quality too.




  
  
Beauty Editor
13/02/2004
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Ten men who you don’t want to marry 30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         