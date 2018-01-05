Free make up samples: Make up for free

Free make up samples Magazine make-up samples Subscribe to magazines for more free beauty products © iStockphoto There’s a great many reasons to buy magazines and one added bonus is the free samples they often give away.



From sachets of shampoo to the latest fragrances, buying a magazine can keep you in touch with the latest products without the price tag.



So next time you’re flicking through the pages of your favourite weekly, or searching the newsagents’ shelves, keep an eye out for those free samples. If you have a few favourite titles then subscribing to them on a monthly basis can also lead to free skincare and make-up samples.



As an incentive to become a magazine subscriber most magazine titles give a free gift away - and usually it's good quality too.









