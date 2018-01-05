>
>
Free make up samples: Make up for free

Free make up samples online

   

How to get free samples online
 

Go online for free make-up samples © iStockphoto - Free make up samples online
Go online for free make-up samples © iStockphoto
If you want free beauty samples it can be as simple as making a few clicks.

Visit the websites of cosmetic companies you like and sign up to their site or facebook page. Often the company will send you free samples directly to your doorstep.

Lancome are good for free samples as are Clarins. Liz Earle send a sample of another product in their range with every purchase you make so you can keep sampling their range. Way to go!

Websites like All 4 Free provide you with endless make-up and beauty samples, from foundation, fragrances, lipsticks and mascaras, or other skin care products.

You will get free samples of the latest products that can be tried and tested by you, so you can find a product that has a place in your makeup bag.

And there’s always the option to buy later if you’re impressed with the product.
And of course, here at your favourite women’s online magazine, we are constantly offering competitions to win the latest cosmetics and beauty products on the market. So keep checking out our competitions tab.




  
 
Beauty Editor
13/02/2004
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerFoods that you can easily grow at home
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         