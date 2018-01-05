Free make up samples online How to get free samples online

Go online for free make-up samples © iStockphoto If you want free beauty samples it can be as simple as making a few clicks.



Visit the websites of cosmetic companies you like and sign up to their site or facebook page. Often the company will send you free samples directly to your doorstep.



Lancome are good for free samples as are Clarins. Liz Earle send a sample of another product in their range with every purchase you make so you can keep sampling their range. Way to go!



Websites like All 4 Free provide you with endless make-up and beauty samples, from foundation, fragrances, lipsticks and mascaras, or other skin care products.



You will get free samples of the latest products that can be tried and tested by you, so you can find a product that has a place in your makeup bag.



And there’s always the option to buy later if you’re impressed with the product.

