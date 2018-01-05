>
>

Get the look: Emma Watson make-up

 
Get the look: Emma Watson make-up
In this article
Get the look: Emma Watson make-up

Get the look: Emma Watson make-up 

Emma Watson was spotted looking absolutely gorgeous (what’s new?) at the premiere of her new film, The Perks Of Being A Wallflower.

But instead of paying attention to her dress like usual - well, we did a bit: floor length, backless Armani number - we were mainly fixated by her flawless make-up.

She opted for perfect dewy skin, groomed brows, a statement lip and contouring, which was finished nicely with a classic French pleat up-do.

Insanely jel' of her flawless look, we rounded up our fave make-up artists and demanded to know the inside scoop.

With plenty of tips and expert product recommendations, you’ll be pulling off the Emma Watson look in no time...
Abby Driver
12/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Hot celebrity men in uniformDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Homemade Valentine's Day cards44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         