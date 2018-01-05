Long lashes

One of the first things that struck us about Emma’s to-die-for look was her long, full lashes.



So we asked make-up artist Laurey Simmons, who has worked with everyone from Grazia mag to ASOS, for her top tips on getting Emma Watson worthy lashes.



Laurey told us: “Always begin by curling the lashes. Then apply a lengthening and thinking mascara to the top lashes.



Max Factor False Lash effect mascara, is brilliant to help create the look of a full lash. Work the mascara wand into the root of the lashes, before combing it through to the ends.”



Her other top tip is to apply a few individual false eyelashes to give the illusion of opening up the eye. That way you can have enhanced lashes that still look natural.



Max Factor False Effect mascara

RRP: £10.99

Available from Boots