>
>
Get the look: Emma Watson make-up
  
Long lashes
In this article

Long lashes


One of the first things that struck us about Emma’s to-die-for look was her long, full lashes.

So we asked make-up artist Laurey Simmons, who has worked with everyone from Grazia mag to ASOS, for her top tips on getting Emma Watson worthy lashes.

Laurey told us: “Always begin by curling the lashes. Then apply a lengthening and thinking mascara to the top lashes.

Max Factor False Lash effect mascara, is brilliant to help create the look of a full lash. Work the mascara wand into the root of the lashes, before combing it through to the ends.”

Her other top tip is to apply a few individual false eyelashes to give the illusion of opening up the eye. That way you can have enhanced lashes that still look natural.

Max Factor False Effect mascara
 RRP: £10.99
Available from Boots
Abby Driver
12/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         