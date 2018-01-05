Clever contouring

A little bit of clever contouring never hurt anybody, in fact it is the quickest way to chisel cheekbones from chubby cheeks and slimline an out-size nose.



Emma Watson has clearly opted to highlight her cheekbones, but we wanna find out more!



Make-up artist Rose Magnall, told us: “Use a darker shade of powder and apply directly under your cheek bones using a fan brush.



You only need a little product and can build it up gradually to achieve a more dramatic effect. A little contouring along the sides of the bridge of your nose, and along your jaw line also creates flattering definition.”



Worried about bags under the eyes spoiling the look? Laurey recommended using Dior Skinflash under the eyes to help tone down dark shadows.



Dior Skin Flash

RRP: £26.00

Available from Boots