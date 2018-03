In this article













Groomed brows

Emma’s brows always look great - super thick and mega groomed.



The key to getting Emma’s brows is to use an eyebrow brush with powder.



It might sound a bit odd, but Rose told us this method will maximise the natural arch and make sure they are looking far from sparse.



Enhancing your brows with a powder instead of a pencil will give softer definition while using a swipe of MAC Brow Set will keep your brows where you want them!



MAC Brow Set RRP: £12.50 Available from MAC