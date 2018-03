In this article













Statement lips

Emma Watson's latest premiere look proves she is anything but a wallflower.



Her head turning pout shows she's not scared of a statement lip, opting for a bright red shade.



With a naturally small mouth, Emma will have used lip liner to maximise her pout, and then filled it in with a block colour.



Make-up pro Laurey recommends NARS lipstick in Jungle Red for an equally dazzling look.



NARS Jungle Red Lipstick

RRP: £17.50 Available from NARS