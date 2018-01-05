In this article













Slicked back hair

To finish off your Emma Watson look, it's time to slick back your hair.



We spoke to former London hairdresser of the year, Karine Jackson on how to get Emma’s gelled back perfection.



This is what she told us: “The look is a classic French pleat with a cute small side parting.



To achieve this look work a light gel, such as OCS Spray Gel, evenly through the hair.



Then put your hair into a side parting of 2 inches and comb through towards the back with a medium spaced comb to give it nice separation. Finally, simply roll the rest of the hair over your hand and pin in.”



And with that, you’re Emma Watson look is complete: Ta-da!



Organic Control Systems Spray Gel RRP: £8.95

Available from HairBe

