Dewy skin
You can’t get this look without creating absolutely flawless, dewy skin. It’s an Emma Watson must-have!

We asked film and TV make-up artist Claire Louise Mazik, for her insider knowledge on how to get perfectly radiant skin under those bright lights.

Claire told us: “To get Emma's radiant skin use a lightweight foundation such as Chanel Vitalumierea and buff in with a foundation brush.

For extra glow add a little illuminator, Mac Lustre Drops are good for this. If necessary dust down the t zone only with a translucent powder, but leave the rest of the skin ultra-dewy.”

Abby Driver
12/09/2012
