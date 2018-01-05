In this article













Dewy skin

You can’t get this look without creating absolutely flawless, dewy skin. It’s an Emma Watson must-have!



We asked film and TV make-up artist Claire Louise Mazik, for her insider knowledge on how to get perfectly radiant skin under those bright lights.



Claire told us: “To get Emma's radiant skin use a lightweight foundation such as Chanel Vitalumierea and buff in with a foundation brush.



For extra glow add a little illuminator, Mac Lustre Drops are good for this. If necessary dust down the t zone only with a translucent powder, but leave the rest of the skin ultra-dewy.”



Chanel Vitalumiere

RRP: £32.00 Available from Selfridges

