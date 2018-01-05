The Girlie Holiday Holidays with the girls are awesome! Sun, sand, sea and sex... if you're lucky.



On this type of holiday you can usually guarantee three things: you'll have one of the worst hangovers of your life, you'll burn at least one prominant area of your body and you'll fancy at least one bar man/rep.



For this reason, make up requirements for a holiday with the girls can be epic but it's all about tactical packing.

Share the load Plan ahead with your girl friends. You only need one hair-dryer and one pair of straightners per room! Work out who'll bring what. Choose whoever has the most compact version!



Same goes for shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and showergel.



Everyone needs their own toothbrush and large bottles of sun screen and after sun. Multi-tasking products Palletes and kits really come into their own on a holiday. Parties start late at the major holiday resorts so you can plenty of time for experimenting with your look.



Don't be tempted to back every colour you own. Limit yourself to one pallete with gels that work on eyes, lips and cheeks.



Kohl pencils and white eyeliners can be brilliant for creating shadow and highlight on your pouts as well as your lips.

Waterproofs Not just for the days spent splashing in the sea or the humid afternoons. A sweaty club can soon have your make up running down your cheeks - Eeeek



Just about everything you use on a girlie holiday should be water resistant. Mascara, gel eyeliners and cream blushers.



We really love Diorshow Iconic Extreme - Extreme Wear High Intensity Lash Curling Mascara , £22, and Yves Saint Laurent Crayon Yeux, Waterproof, £18, both available at Boots, Debenhams and other department stores.



Powder compacts are your friend but don't over do it. You don't want to look cakey.





The Essential Girlie Holiday Beauty List Beauty:



Small primer

Foundation

Waterproof mascara

Waterproof eyeliners

Eyes, lips and cheeks shimmer dust

Cream Bronzer

Lipgloss

Pressed powder compact and small brush

Tweezers



Hair care:



Travel hairdryer

Straightners

Travel plug adapter

Medium styling brush

Fistful of hairbands

Kirby grips

Shampoo

Deep conditioner (Aussie)

Travel size hairspray



Skin care:



Sun screen (Factor 30 minimum)

After sun

Make up remover / facial cleansing wipes

Small night cream (Magazine samples are brilliant for this. Save them!)



Essentials:



Handbag size wet wipes

Mini hand sanitizer

Cooling showergel

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Cotton buds - great for sea water in the ear and removing make up

Condoms

Pain killers



Nails:



Emery board

Clear nail polish



Feet:



Small nail scissors

Blister plasters



Hair removal:



Have a wax before you go

Hair removel gel









