- The Girlie Holiday

Holiday make up
On this type of holiday you can usually guarantee three things: you'll have one of the worst hangovers of your life, you'll burn at least one prominant area of your body and you'll fancy at least one bar man/rep.
For this reason, make up requirements for a holiday with the girls can be epic but it's all about tactical packing.
Share the loadPlan ahead with your girl friends. You only need one hair-dryer and one pair of straightners per room! Work out who'll bring what. Choose whoever has the most compact version!
Same goes for shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and showergel.
Everyone needs their own toothbrush and large bottles of sun screen and after sun.
Multi-tasking productsPalletes and kits really come into their own on a holiday. Parties start late at the major holiday resorts so you can plenty of time for experimenting with your look.
Don't be tempted to back every colour you own. Limit yourself to one pallete with gels that work on eyes, lips and cheeks.
Kohl pencils and white eyeliners can be brilliant for creating shadow and highlight on your pouts as well as your lips.
WaterproofsNot just for the days spent splashing in the sea or the humid afternoons. A sweaty club can soon have your make up running down your cheeks - Eeeek
Just about everything you use on a girlie holiday should be water resistant. Mascara, gel eyeliners and cream blushers.
We really love Diorshow Iconic Extreme - Extreme Wear High Intensity Lash Curling Mascara , £22, and Yves Saint Laurent Crayon Yeux, Waterproof, £18, both available at Boots, Debenhams and other department stores.
Powder compacts are your friend but don't over do it. You don't want to look cakey.
Anna-Belle Woollcott
28/06/2011
