Holiday make up
Article in images

The Girlie Holiday

 

- The Girlie Holiday
Holidays with the girls are awesome! Sun, sand, sea and sex... if you're lucky.

On this type of holiday you can usually guarantee three things: you'll have one of the worst hangovers of your life, you'll burn at least one prominant area of your body and you'll fancy at least one bar man/rep.

For this reason, make up requirements for a holiday with the girls can be epic but it's all about tactical packing.

Share the load

Plan ahead with your girl friends. You only need one hair-dryer and one pair of straightners per room! Work out who'll bring what. Choose whoever has the most compact version!

Same goes for shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and showergel.

Everyone needs their own toothbrush and large bottles of sun screen and after sun.

Multi-tasking products

Palletes and kits really come into their own on a holiday. Parties start late at the major holiday resorts so you can plenty of time for experimenting with your look.

Don't be tempted to back every colour you own. Limit yourself to one pallete with gels that work on eyes, lips and cheeks.

Kohl pencils and white eyeliners can be brilliant for creating shadow and highlight on your pouts as well as your lips.

Waterproofs

Not just for the days spent splashing in the sea or the humid afternoons. A sweaty club can soon have your make up running down your cheeks - Eeeek

Just about everything you use on a girlie holiday should be water resistant. Mascara, gel eyeliners and cream blushers.

We really love Diorshow Iconic Extreme - Extreme Wear High Intensity Lash Curling Mascara , £22, and Yves Saint Laurent Crayon Yeux, Waterproof, £18, both available at Boots, Debenhams and other department stores.

Powder compacts are your friend but don't over do it. You don't want to look cakey.


The Essential Girlie Holiday Beauty List

Beauty:

Small primer
Foundation
Waterproof mascara
Waterproof eyeliners
Eyes, lips and cheeks shimmer dust
Cream Bronzer
Lipgloss
Pressed powder compact and small brush
Tweezers

Hair care:

Travel hairdryer
Straightners
Travel plug adapter
Medium styling brush
Fistful of hairbands
Kirby grips
Shampoo
Deep conditioner (Aussie)
Travel size hairspray

Skin care:

Sun screen (Factor 30 minimum)
After sun
Make up remover / facial cleansing wipes
Small night cream (Magazine samples are brilliant for this. Save them!)

Essentials:

Handbag size wet wipes
Mini hand sanitizer
Cooling showergel
Toothbrush
Toothpaste
Cotton buds - great for sea water in the ear and removing make up
Condoms
Pain killers

Nails:

Emery board
Clear nail polish

Feet:

Small nail scissors
Blister plasters

Hair removal:

Have a wax before you go
Hair removel gel





  
  

28/06/2011
