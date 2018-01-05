The Exotic Get-a-way Exotic get-a-ways are every girls dream vacation. Sunning ourselves on deserted beaches, paddling in clear shallow water and partying until dawn under a full moon.



Make up for an exotic holiday is a lot simpler than a clubbing destination. Tourists and back-packers meet in the middle in Thailand and Malaysia and other exotic long haul destinations.



There's no need for your all out party girl glamour - think understated beach sexy. Like you've just waded out of the sea looking as fabulous as Ursula Andress - it's not only Bond who can stroll up to shore in sexy style.

Natural look We know the natural look isn't just a case of staying natural but on a tropical island or a desert safari you can get away with a lot less slap and still look incredible.



The best way to look brilliant is to not get burnt or bitten.



Keep the factor 30 topped up throughout the day and steer well clear of the midday sun (not hard if you went to bed at 6am!)



You'll still tan so make sure you cover yourself in top to toe after sun - preferably one with a lot of mozzie repellent.



Slick of waterproof mascara, a dash of lip gloss, some ethno-beads round your neck and wrists and a flower behind your ear... you're good to go. Easy!

A touch of shimmer Max your tan with a touch of shimmer after dark. Try Soap & Glory's best selling Easy Glistening Dry Oil Body Gloss spray, £5.11 at Boots. It's light and it makes you look fantastic. Do not do this during the day though as you will burn baby burn!

Leave-in Conditioner The sun and the sea, sandy winds and humidity can have disaterous effects on your hair. Forget taking straightners or a hair dryer - you won't feel like going to all that effort when the mercury creeps up towards 40!



A good leave-in conditioner each evening will keep your hair looking fab and non-frizzy. Wash with a gentle shampoo, rinse thoroughly then brush through some A'kin Lavender and Anthyllis 24 Hour Intensive Moisture Leave-In Conditioner, £10.49 from My Pure.



Long and short hair looks gorgeous slicked back with a flower behind an ear. As it dries you'll be left with sleek, luscious locks rather than salt-caked frizz!





The Essential Girlie Holiday Beauty List Beauty:



Waterproof mascara

Eyes, lips and cheeks shimmer dust

Lipgloss

Gloss / Shimmer spray

Tweezers



Hair care:



Large paddle brush

Fistful of hair bands

Corsage flower clip

Gentle sun shampoo

Leave-in conditioner



Skin care:



Sun screen (Factor 30 minimum, anti-mosquito)

After sun (anti-mosquito)

Gentle cleansing wipes

Small night cream (Magazine samples are brilliant for this. Save them!)

Anti-mosquito plug-in



Essentials:



Handbag size wet wipes

Mini hand sanitizer

Water purifying tablets

Showergel

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Condoms

Insect bite cream

Pain killers

Diarrhea pills

Constipation pills



Nails:



Emery board



Feet:



Small nail clippers

Blister plasters (Compeed)



Hair removal:



Shaving oil

Razors

2 x extra razor heads









