Backpacking make up Backpacking isn't everyone's cup of tea but for those intrepid females who define themselves by their choice of luggage for three to 12 months or more, deciding what make up to take is often a hard decision.



A backpacker will usually spend in excess of three months away from home comforts so beauty items need to be long-lasting, light and multi-tasking.



The most important items a backpacker needs in abundence are high factor sun screen and baby wipes.



Don't be tempted to buy sun screen when you get there - it might be fake!!

Prepared for anything Backpacking can take you into cosmopolitan cities and swanky bars and in the next 24hrs you could be back under canvas sipping home brew with a cattle farmer.



Be prepared for anything by simplifying your make up look. You'll only need five items:



You don't need any make up brushes as you can apply all of the above with fingers or the applicator included. Applying eyeshadow with your fingers is a great way of getting a good subtle blend. Take a pallette with at least three shades so you can vary your look.



If you think you might need a bit of wow factor, include a self-sharpening kohl pencil too.

Master the ponytail

Long periods without a shower are a reality for most backpackers. Greasy hair is a tell-tale sign. Putting it up is one way to mask the worst of a 24hr train journey or a night in an airport waiting room.



Spray generously with dry shampoo and pull hair back into a messy ponytail using your fingers to comb it through. Have a handy bandana ready for really bad days.



Don't worry about packing separate showergel, shampoo and conditioner. Just bring a small hair & body wash and a leave-in conditioner to use sparingly every 2-3 days. Replacement hair and body wash can be easily picked up abroad. The conditioner should last you a good while.



Don't take any frizz control products - your after sun can tame the worst strays and add texture and weight to the lengths. A little goes a long way.



Babywipes are your new best friend There's no part of your body that can't be freshened up with a baby wipe which is why they are indispensible item in the armoury of the backpacker. Do not leave home without a big supply.



Take a gentle face wash to clean your mush with whenever you get the chance. Your mug will thank you for giving it a break once in a while. Baby wipes are great but aren't a long term solution for cleansing your face.



The Essential Backpacking Trip Beauty List Beauty:



SPF Foundation

Mascara

Cream blusher

Brown-beige eyeshadow pallette

Lipstick

Kohl

Tweezers



Hair care:



Medium brush

Fistful of hair bands

Dry Shampoo

Leave-in conditioner



Skin care:



Sun screen (Factor 30 minimum, anti-mosquito)

After sun (anti-mosquito)

Small night cream in a tube

Anti-mosquito spray



Essentials:



Gentle face wash

Travel size hair & body wash

Baby wipes

Hand sanitizer

Water purifying tablets

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Condoms

Diarrhea tablets

Constipation tablets

Pain killers

Malaria tablets

Mosquito-repellent spray

Plasters

Insect bite cream



Nails:



Emery board



Feet:



Small nail clippers

Blister plasters



Hair removal:



Shave oil (Men's is fine)

Generic popular razor such as Gillette or Wilkinson Sword

Pack of 12 razor heads









