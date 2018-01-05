- Backpacking make up

|
Holiday make up
|Article in images
|
|
A backpacker will usually spend in excess of three months away from home comforts so beauty items need to be long-lasting, light and multi-tasking.
The most important items a backpacker needs in abundence are high factor sun screen and baby wipes.
Don't be tempted to buy sun screen when you get there - it might be fake!!
Prepared for anythingBackpacking can take you into cosmopolitan cities and swanky bars and in the next 24hrs you could be back under canvas sipping home brew with a cattle farmer.
Be prepared for anything by simplifying your make up look. You'll only need five items:
SPF Foundation
Mascara
Cream blusher
Brown-beige eyeshadow pallette
Lipstick
You don't need any make up brushes as you can apply all of the above with fingers or the applicator included. Applying eyeshadow with your fingers is a great way of getting a good subtle blend. Take a pallette with at least three shades so you can vary your look.
If you think you might need a bit of wow factor, include a self-sharpening kohl pencil too.
Master the ponytail
Long periods without a shower are a reality for most backpackers. Greasy hair is a tell-tale sign. Putting it up is one way to mask the worst of a 24hr train journey or a night in an airport waiting room.
|
The Essential Backpacking Trip Beauty ListBeauty:
SPF Foundation
Mascara
Cream blusher
Brown-beige eyeshadow pallette
Lipstick
Kohl
Tweezers
Hair care:
Medium brush
Fistful of hair bands
Dry Shampoo
Leave-in conditioner
Skin care:
Sun screen (Factor 30 minimum, anti-mosquito)
After sun (anti-mosquito)
Small night cream in a tube
Anti-mosquito spray
Essentials:
Gentle face wash
Travel size hair & body wash
Baby wipes
Hand sanitizer
Water purifying tablets
Toothbrush
Toothpaste
Condoms
Diarrhea tablets
Constipation tablets
Pain killers
Malaria tablets
Mosquito-repellent spray
Plasters
Insect bite cream
Nails:
Emery board
Feet:
Small nail clippers
Blister plasters
Hair removal:
Shave oil (Men's is fine)
Generic popular razor such as Gillette or Wilkinson Sword
Pack of 12 razor heads
|
|