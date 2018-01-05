- The City Break make up

|
Holiday make up
City break make up calls for fast glamour. Instant day to evening beauty.
You may not have huge amounts of space in your luggage but you can generally use hotel supplies and a city break is the ideal time to hit duty free and stock up on posh skin care products.
Day to NightProviding you started your day with a good base of primer and SPF foundation you should be able to ease yourself seamlessly into the evening with a quick powdering of your nose...
...well almost. A pressed powder compact will only get your so far so go for one with two-tones such as Stila's Baked Powder Duo. Use one half to mattify and the other to give your cheeks a dash of colour. Anti-ageing in a second!
Top up your eyes with a heavy line of Kohl and dab a dash of perfume such as Cherry Blossom Solid Perfume - £7.50 from L'Occitane which you can keep in your handbag.
Three hairstyles - one weekend
Even the journey is important on a city break so treat yourself to a professional blow dry the day before - you may want to get a manicure and pedicure while your at it. Might as well start the holiday early!
The Essential City Break Beauty ListBeauty:
Primer
SPF Foundation
Mascara
Duo powder and blusher
Brown-beige eyeshadow
Lipstick
Kohl
Perfume stick
Hair care:
Bristle brush
Comb
2-3 hair bands
Dry Shampoo
Travel size conditioner
Mini hairspray
Skin care:
Buy in duty-free
LOTS OF WATER
SPF moisturiser (Factor 30 minimum)
Small night cream in a tube
Eye cream
Essentials:
Gentle face wash
Mini hand sanitizer
Toothbrush
Toothpaste
Painkillers
Solid perfume
Nails:
Emery board
Nail polish remover pads
Clear nail polish
Feet:
Blister plasters
Soothing footcream
