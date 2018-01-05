- Honeymoon make up

|
Holiday make up
|Article in images
You probably prefer yourself with a face full of slap so a happy medium needs to be reached on a romantic get-a-way.
No-one wants to be on a love trip with a girl who spends hours locked in the bathroom.
Sexy just got out of bed lookTo ensure your actual just got out of bed look is actually sexy, you need to go easy on the make up to begin with.
Smoky eyes that oozed sex appeal in the restaurant the night before are now all down your face and all over the pillow. Nice.
Instead go for shimmery greys on your lids and apply lashings of waterproof mascara.
That way if your forget to take it off, he's not going to wake up to Alice Cooper.
And as for stubble rash - a slick of baby cream will calm the worst of the redness - just make sure you rub it in properly.
Bed hair
Inevitable on a saucy weekend or honeymoon style break, at some point you will look like you've been dragged through a hedge backwards after certain bed-based activities.
The Essential Backpacking Trip Beauty ListBeauty:
SPF Foundation
Waterproof Mascara
Power bronzer
Powder compact
Grey shimmer cream eyeshadow
Candy flavoured gloss
Tweezers
Hair care:
Large paddle brush
Hair bands
Good shampoo and conditioner (Herbel Essences)
Frizz-ease
Skin care:
Sun screen (Factor 30 minimum, anti-mosquito)
After sun (anti-mosquito)
Small night cream in a tube
Baby cream
Essentials:
Fem Fresh Feminine hygiene wipes
Gentle face wash
Travel size showergel
Baby wipes wet wipes
Mini hand sanitizer
Water purifying tablets
Toothbrush
Toothpaste
Cystitis tablets
Canesten Duo
Emergency contraception
Anti-mosquito spray
Insect bite cream
Diarrhea tablets
Constipation tablets
Nails:
Emery board
Feet:
Small nail clippers
Blister plasters (Compeed)
Hair removal
Razors (you can share his shave gel)
