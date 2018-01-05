>
>

Kristen Stewart's glam make-up look

 
Kristen Stewart's glam make-up look
In this article
Kristen Stewart's glam make-up look

Kristen Stewart's glam 'On The Road' make-up look

Kristen Stewart may have been all kinds of bad lately, but the girl is sure looking good.

We don't know what's happened in the past few weeks, but despite the media circus about her affair with Rupert Sanders, her on-off relationship with R-Patz and the premiere of her latest movie 'On The Road' - K-Stew has been looking smiley, beautiful and radiant.

Yep, Kristen Stewart is no longer the awkward actress who didn't want fame, she's finally basking in the pap's flashing lights, and giving some smoulder time on the red carpet.

Her styling has been off the charts of late too - and her make-up is definitely the place to start.

Those kohl rimmed eyes, smoky make-up and dewy skin is one hundred percent hot. And we wanna get the look. So read on to find out which make-up essentials you need to get Kristen Stewart's 'On The Road' premiere make-up look.

Smokin!

09/10/2012
Tags kristen stewart
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Perfect baby names for FebruaryPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         