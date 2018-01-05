Kohl

The key ingredient to Kristen Stewart's smouldering look is heavy black kohl eyeliner used on the waterline of her eyes.



One of the sofeminine beauty team's favourite kohl's is this one from Soap & Glory. Not only does it give an intense colour but it is super easy to apply and has an in built pencil sharpener within the lid.



Genius!



Simply apply this to the inside of your eyes and make sure you pencil around the tear duct too for extra smoulder factor.



Soap & Glory Smoulder Kohl

RRP: £5.00

Available from Soap & Glory

