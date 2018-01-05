>
>
Kristen Stewart's glam make-up look
  
Kohl
In this article

Kohl


The key ingredient to Kristen Stewart's smouldering look is heavy black kohl eyeliner used on the waterline of her eyes.

One of the sofeminine beauty team's favourite kohl's is this one from Soap & Glory. Not only does it give an intense colour but it is super easy to apply and has an in built pencil sharpener within the lid.

Genius!

Simply apply this to the inside of your eyes and make sure you pencil around the tear duct too for extra smoulder factor.

Soap & Glory Smoulder Kohl
RRP: £5.00
Available from Soap & Glory

09/10/2012
Tags kristen stewart
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         