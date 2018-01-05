Smoky eyes make-up

Smoky eyes start with a careful application of charcoal greys and midnight eye shadows, but to get the look just right, make things easy for yourself...



This all in one kit from Benefit has all you need to give yourself a basic smoky eyed smoulder.



Start with the pink base and build up the grey colour from the centre of your eye towards the outer edge, blending with the black eyeshadow to create depth and overall feline gorgeousness.



Use a flat angle tipped brush to create a fine line of dark eyeshadow under the eye to really make them pop.



If you need some extra shimmer and sparkle then blend some BareMinerals in Charcoal Twinkle to catch the light and add a 3D finish to your look.



The Benefit Smokin Eyes kit also contains all you need for groomed brows so you can have that groomed finish a la K-Stew.



You want the end result to be glossy dark defined eyes, not powder overkill, so set your make up with Fix + by MAC Cosmetics - a light spray will see your make-up staying put all day and night.



Benefit Smokin Eyes

RRP: £28.99

Available from ASOS

