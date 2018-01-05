>
>
Dewy make-up
To get Kristen Stewart's high gloss, start with perfecting your skin to a glossy state of perfection.

Her dewy complexion is just the right amount of shimmer and shine - without looking sweaty, but it's a careful balance to achieve.

After cleansing, toning and moisturising, we recommend starting off with a priming product that will give your face the perfect base.

By Terry's Color Skin Enhancer will even out your skin tone and will stop skin from looking humdrum. It comes in several different shades and adds instant luminosity to sad skin.

Once your skin is well and truly primed apply a light weight foundation that will still see the natural quality of your skin shine through. Be sure to choose something without a matt texture - kinda defeats the object.

Bourjois Healthy Mix Foundation gives your skin an instant radiance boost and will last for up to 16 hours. It gives great coverage but still looks natural, plus it's cheap!

By Terry Color Skin Enhancer
RRP: £64.50
Available from Space NK

