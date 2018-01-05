>
>
Kristen Stewart's glam make-up look
  
Shimmering skin
In this article

Shimmering skin


For her 'On The Road' premiere look Kristen Stewart vamped up the gloss factor with shimmering highlights.

To get the look get yourself some of Me Me Me's Beat The Blues which is a effectively Benefit's High Beam - but more recession friendly.

Dab it over your cheekbones and brow bones and blend with your fingertips.

Be careful not to overdo it though, the look you want is subtle shimmer, not magical being.

Me Me Me Beat the Blues Moonbeam
RRP: £3.25 (sale price)
Available from MeMeMe

09/10/2012
Tags kristen stewart
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThe longest celebrity relationships
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         