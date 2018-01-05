Shimmering skin

For her 'On The Road' premiere look Kristen Stewart vamped up the gloss factor with shimmering highlights.



To get the look get yourself some of Me Me Me's Beat The Blues which is a effectively Benefit's High Beam - but more recession friendly.



Dab it over your cheekbones and brow bones and blend with your fingertips.



Be careful not to overdo it though, the look you want is subtle shimmer, not magical being.



Me Me Me Beat the Blues Moonbeam

RRP: £3.25 (sale price)

Available from MeMeMe

