Nude lips

To finish Kristen Stewart's red carpet look, go for nude but glossy lips that accentuate your pout without distracting from those delicious smoky eyes.



Dior Addict's Lipstick is the sofeminine beauty team's favourite. It has a high shine formula and is more glossy than waxy with 25% wax than your standard lippie.



This gives it a silky smooth texture meaning your lips are dangerously seductive.



We love it in Diorissimo which is the perfect shade of barely there. It intensifies, plumps and volumizes your lips while giving them a sophisticated shine factor.



Dior Addict Lipstick

RRP: £24.00

Available from FeelUnique

