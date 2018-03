The best mascara in the world - which mascaras work?

In this article

























We all know how much magic a simple mascara is capable of - from defining your peepers to opening up your eyes to Bambi proportions, no wonder we're obsessed with the stuff.Whether you want longer lashers, thicker lashes, or lashes with extra volume, curl or definition, we've tried and tested the top mascaras to see which ones deliver on their lash plumping promises.We've been busy scouring the beauty halls and loading our lashes to find the best mascara in the world - and have found several!So if you're on a best mascara mission, your search starts (and ends) here!