The best mascara in the world - which mascaras work?

The best mascara in the world - the search continues
The best mascara in the world
We all know how much magic a simple mascara
is capable of - from defining your peepers to opening up your eyes to Bambi proportions, no wonder we're obsessed with the stuff.
Whether you want longer lashers, thicker lashes, or lashes with extra volume, curl or definition, we've tried and tested the top mascaras
to see which ones deliver on their lash plumping promises.
We've been busy scouring the beauty
halls and loading our lashes to find the best mascara
in the world - and have found several!
So if you're on a best mascara
mission, your search starts (and ends) here!