Eye Makeup
The best mascara in the world - which mascaras work?
  
The best mascara in the world.... Rimmel
Rimmel Lash Accelerator
RRP: £8.99
What they say:
A mascara and lash treatment in one...instantly, lashes appear up to 80% longer. What's more, with continued use, they look fuller, stronger and lusher - up to 117% longer after just one month.

What we say:
We heard the hype about Rimmel's Lash Accelerator and we had to try it for ourselves. This one really lengthened our lashes, and whilst it was a little sticky to begin with, after a few days it just improved - our lashes looked long, dark and lovely.

06/07/2013
