The best mascara in the world.... Rimmel

Rimmel Lash Accelerator

RRP: £8.99

Available from Boots



What they say:

A mascara and lash treatment in one...instantly, lashes appear up to 80% longer. What's more, with continued use, they look fuller, stronger and lusher - up to 117% longer after just one month.



What we say:

We heard the hype about Rimmel's Lash Accelerator and we had to try it for ourselves. This one really lengthened our lashes, and whilst it was a little sticky to begin with, after a few days it just improved - our lashes looked long, dark and lovely.



