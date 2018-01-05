In this article

























The best mascara in the world... Nars Larger than life

NARS Larger Than Life Mascara

RRP: £18

www.narscosmetics.co.uk



What they say:

By depositing rich, dense pigment NARS Mascara accentuates the eye by creating longer, thicker and more luxurious lashes.



What we say:

We love NARS for their sophisticated no nonsense make up - so we were satisfied with this Mascara which had a shorter cylindrical wand, making application a breeze.



All lashes were coated evenly and it fanned them out a treat. Only downside was the under eye smudge factor by the end of the day.



