Eye Makeup
The best mascara in the world - which mascaras work?
  
The best mascara in the world... Nars Larger than life
The best mascara in the world... Nars Larger than life


NARS Larger Than Life Mascara
RRP: £18
What they say:
By depositing rich, dense pigment NARS Mascara accentuates the eye by creating longer, thicker and more luxurious lashes.

What we say:
We love NARS for their sophisticated no nonsense make up - so we were satisfied with this Mascara which had a shorter cylindrical wand, making application a breeze.

All lashes were coated evenly and it fanned them out a treat. Only downside was the under eye smudge factor by the end of the day.

06/07/2013
