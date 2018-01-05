>
>
>
Eye Makeup
The best mascara in the world - which mascaras work?
  
The best mascara in the world... Bourjois
In this article

The best mascara in the world... Bourjois


Bourjois Volumizer
RRP: £10.99
Available from Boots

What they say:
The Volumizer Mascara brush is the key to transforming your lashes. A two step process adjusts the amount of make up deposited on the lashes to give you two great make up looks to choose from...a new result that boosts lash impact to the max.

What we say:
This is genius. With one brush you can create two Mascara looks. Subtle definition or maximum impact. Mascara junkies will need this in their lives. Lashes are instantly transformed, curled and separated. No mess application with stunning results.

Star rating:

- The best mascara in the world... Bourjois

06/07/2013
Tags Eye Makeup
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Tricks and tips for an active new year
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         