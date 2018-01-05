In this article

























The best mascara in the world... Bourjois

Bourjois Volumizer

RRP: £10.99

Available from Boots



What they say:

The Volumizer Mascara brush is the key to transforming your lashes. A two step process adjusts the amount of make up deposited on the lashes to give you two great make up looks to choose from...a new result that boosts lash impact to the max.



What we say:

This is genius. With one brush you can create two Mascara looks. Subtle definition or maximum impact. Mascara junkies will need this in their lives. Lashes are instantly transformed, curled and separated. No mess application with stunning results.



Star rating:





