In this article

























The best mascara in the world... Paul & Joe

Paul & Joe Duo Mascara

RRP: £19.00

www.paul-joe-beaute.com



What they say:

Fibres catch each single eyelash, giving an impression of extra length each time whilst the comb applies liquid by combing each eyelash evenly; eyelashes won't get lumpy or stick together.



What we say:

When we opened this one we thought the brush was malting, but in fact it was charged with lash lengthening fibres. The comb and brush combination can be a little fussy, but it did give our lashes the understated glam we were looking for. No end of lash lumps, for a sleeker, longer looking lash. Although it's a tad pricey, we think the vintage packaging is to die for.



Star rating:



