Eye Makeup
The best mascara in the world - which mascaras work?
  
The best mascara in the world... Paul & Joe
The best mascara in the world... Paul & Joe


Paul & Joe Duo Mascara
RRP: £19.00
What they say:
Fibres catch each single eyelash, giving an impression of extra length each time whilst the comb applies liquid by combing each eyelash evenly; eyelashes won't get lumpy or stick together.

What we say:
When we opened this one we thought the brush was malting, but in fact it was charged with lash lengthening fibres. The comb and brush combination can be a little fussy, but it did give our lashes the understated glam we were looking for. No end of lash lumps, for a sleeker, longer looking lash. Although it's a tad pricey, we think the vintage packaging is to die for.

06/07/2013
