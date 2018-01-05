The best mascara in the world... Paul & Joe
Paul & Joe Duo Mascara
RRP: £19.00
www.paul-joe-beaute.com
What they say:
Fibres catch each single eyelash, giving an impression of extra length each time whilst the comb applies liquid by combing each eyelash evenly; eyelashes won't get lumpy or stick together.
What we say:
When we opened this one we thought the brush was malting, but in fact it was charged with lash lengthening fibres. The comb and brush combination can be a little fussy, but it did give our lashes the understated glam we were looking for. No end of lash lumps, for a sleeker, longer looking lash. Although it's a tad pricey, we think the vintage packaging is to die for.
Star rating: