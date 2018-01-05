>
Eye Makeup
The best mascara in the world - which mascaras work?
Max Factor
Max Factor False Lash Effect Mascara
RRP: £7.99
Available from Boots 

What they say:
False Lash Effect Mascara is Max Factor’s biggest ever Mascara wand giving a sweep of never ending volume. It creates a false lash impact you never thought your own lashes could give you.

What we say:
With its plastic chunk of a wand, complete with little knobbles and spikes, we weren't sure just what it was going to do to our peepers, but when we coated our lashes we couldn't believe the transformation from barely there to full on volume.

Not only did this make our lashes look thicker, fuller, longer and more luscious, our lashes stayed looking utterly fabulous all day without so much as a smudge. A definite winner.

06/07/2013
