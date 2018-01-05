In this article

























The best mascara in the world ...Urban Decay?

Urban Decay Big Fatty Mascara

RRP: £9.00

Available from Boots



What they say:

It's big, it's fat it should be illegal. Big Fatty Mascara creates the fullest, fattest lashes imaginable. Infused with hemp oil to moisturize and keep lashes soft, this thickening Mascara takes lashes to a new realm.



What we say:

Thicken it did, lengthen it did not, which is probably why it's called Big Fatty, not Big n' Long. Nonetheless, this is good to fill out barely there lashes but we were disappointed with the lack lustre lengthening.



