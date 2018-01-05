>
Eye Makeup
The best mascara in the world - which mascaras work?
  
The best mascara in the world ...Urban Decay?
The best mascara in the world ...Urban Decay?


Urban Decay Big Fatty Mascara
RRP: £9.00
Available from Boots

What they say:
It's big, it's fat it should be illegal. Big Fatty Mascara creates the fullest, fattest lashes imaginable. Infused with hemp oil to moisturize and keep lashes soft, this thickening Mascara takes lashes to a new realm.

What we say:
Thicken it did, lengthen it did not, which is probably why it's called Big Fatty, not Big n' Long. Nonetheless, this is good to fill out barely there lashes but we were disappointed with the lack lustre lengthening.

Star rating:

06/07/2013
