- The best mascara in the world ... Benefit BADgal lash?

Eye Makeup
The best mascara in the world - which mascaras work?
  
In this article

Benefit BADgal Lash Mascara
RRP: £15.50
www.johnlewis.com

What they say:
Famously big, bodacious brush coats lashes with our super black formula.

What we say:
We dared to dabble with Benefit's BADgal lash mascara only to find that she was really nice. Reliable for volume, curve and lift, BADgal lash is a straight forward quality mascara that builds thicker, longer lashes quickly and evenly, no clumps or lumps allowed. Best for a fail-safe purchase.

Star rating:

06/07/2013
