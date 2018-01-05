The best mascara in the world ... Benefit BADgal lash?
Benefit BADgal Lash Mascara
RRP: £15.50
www.johnlewis.com
What they say:
Famously big, bodacious brush coats lashes with our super black formula.
What we say:
We dared to dabble with Benefit's BADgal lash mascara only to find that she was really nice. Reliable for volume, curve and lift, BADgal lash is a straight forward quality mascara that builds thicker, longer lashes quickly and evenly, no clumps or lumps allowed. Best for a fail-safe purchase.
Star rating: