Eye Makeup
The best mascara in the world - which mascaras work?
  
The best mascara in the world... Diorshow
The best mascara in the world... Diorshow


Diorshow Mascara
RRP: £21.50
Available from Dior

What they say:
Inspired by the runway and behind-the-scenes tricks, Diorshow Mascara gives lashes a triple shot of glamour, leaving them luxuriously thick, lengthened and curved to the max.

What we say:
This Mascara can be wardrobed, that is, you can build up the layers to achieve your preferred volume. The brush does all the work so your lashes are effortlessly plumped to perfection.

The formula has the perfect consistency leaving lashes fully coated, but light and fanned out - no clumps. Diorshow is everything you could want in a Mascara.

Star rating:

- The best mascara in the world... Diorshow

06/07/2013
Tags Eye Makeup
